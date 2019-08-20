PITTSBURGH - The number of students getting exemptions for vaccinations is on the rise in nearly every county in Western Pennsylvania.
11 Investigates dug through the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Safe Schools database, which school districts statewide are required to submit information to annually.
In Armstrong, Lawrence, and Washington counties, the number of students getting exemptions for vaccinations increased every year from the 2014-2015 school year to the 2017-2018 school year, the most recent year data is available.
"As pediatricians, it really worries us to see children not getting vaccinated as they should," said Dr. John Williams, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children's Hospital.
Read more about Pennsylvania's immunization statistics HERE.
