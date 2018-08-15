BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Channel 11 is your station for Back to School coverage.
Next Tuesday, kids in Bethel Park will return back for the 2018-2019 school year, and for many, the experience will be hands-on and immersive.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer interviewed the principal at Independence Middle School, and got a tour of the building’s unique library.
The library houses four designated spaces for the four “Cs” – critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity.
Each is themed for Pittsburgh – from the “Steel City Collaboratory” to the “Communicultural District.”
