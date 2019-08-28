BUTLER, Pa. - Parents in the Butler Area School District told Channel 11 they don't know where their kids will be picked up or dropped off just days before the start of classes.
The district says its computer system is having issues and school leaders have brought in extra people to speed along fixing the problem.
Over the phone, the superintendent told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz that the computer-assigned routes don't make sense, and when they are manually corrected the changes do not save.
