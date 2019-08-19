PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department is accepting applications for school crossing guards.
These are the requirements:
- Be at least 18-years-old
- Have a valid class-C Pennsylvania driver's license
- Pass a background check
- Live in the city
You can apply HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Man shot during fight in Bethel Park
- Additional units called in, officers hurt as crowds shut down East Carson Street
- VIDEO: Inclusive playground opens at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}