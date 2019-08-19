  • Can you help? School crossing guards are needed in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department is accepting applications for school crossing guards.

    These are the requirements:

    • Be at least 18-years-old
    • Have a valid class-C Pennsylvania driver's license
    • Pass a background check
    • Live in the city

    You can apply HERE.

