Children's Institute Day School using technology in the classroom

PITTSBURGH - The Children’s Institute Day School is using technology in the classroom to help its students thrive.
The Day School, which is in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, has 200 students from more than 8 counties in western Pennsylvania. The school accepts students ages 5 to 21.
The philosophy there is progression towards independence in the classroom and the community.
The Day School has 12 autism support classrooms and 11 multiple disabilities support classrooms.
Teachers there also focus on adult preparation, teaching life-skills to prepare older students for life after school.
“The Day School is and extremely special place. Working here for a very long time and I never lose that feeling of how special it is when I walk through the doors,” said Cindy Morelock, Chief School Administrator.
One new way they’re teaching their students is through technology and SmartBoards.
The devices are interactive and help students make choices.
“We work on community helpers and things in the school,” said teacher Maria Harvey. “We work on who their teachers are, where they live and blend that all together using the SmartBoard technology. SmartBoard to foster their education has really helped.”
Right now, the Day School has 8 boards, which cost $7,000 each. There are 29 classrooms in the school, and administrators hope donations will help cover the cost of more SmartBoards.
If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.
