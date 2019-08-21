  • Committee will decide how to reorganize Butler Area School District, superintendent says

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - The Butler Area School District is still working to reorganize its buildings.

    According to our news partners at Butler Radio, the superintendent wants to form a committee.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Butler County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It would include 40 people, including parents, teachers, business owners and community members.

    The superintendent hopes the group will meet this fall.

    Any final decision on reorganization would be up to the school board.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories