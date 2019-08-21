BUTLER, Pa. - The Butler Area School District is still working to reorganize its buildings.
According to our news partners at Butler Radio, the superintendent wants to form a committee.
It would include 40 people, including parents, teachers, business owners and community members.
The superintendent hopes the group will meet this fall.
Any final decision on reorganization would be up to the school board.
