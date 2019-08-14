Students in the Bethlehem Center School District are getting a few extra days of summer vacation.
The superintendent told Channel 11 they're delaying school one week so workers can finish a $10 million roofing and HVAC project.
They also added security doors and a security vestibule.
School was scheduled to start next Wednesday. The new start day is Aug. 28.
