BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - School safety is on a lot of people's minds as students head back to class, and that includes in a Washington County district.
Burgettstown Area School District's new year starts Thursday.
In the spring, they were one of dozens of local school districts given money from the state's School Safety and Security committee.
The money can be used to hire and train school security officers and make upgrades to facilities, along with a variety of other safety improvements.
