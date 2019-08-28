CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Drivers in Cranberry Township are being reminded to slow down.
The township's Fall Slow Down Campaign is in effect until Sept. 10.
Seneca Valley and Karns City Area School District both started classes Monday.
The campaign serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down, stop for buses and be aware of students waiting along the road.
