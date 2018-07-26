0 Express yourself at school ... in your locker as well as in class

Express yourself at school - in your locker as well as in class!

One of the most exciting parts about going back to school is decorating your locker. And why shouldn't it be? It's probably the most visited place you go to while you're learning.

Your locker is more than a place to store books and supplies. Get creative and make it your own!

Mesh Utility Cup with Mirror

Need a place to stash your hairbrush, pens and dry erase markers? This funky mesh holder is a MUST for you! Not only will it keep you incredibly organized, it has a mirror!

Mesh Utility Cup with Mirror WSB-TV

Push Button Locker Colored Light

This LED locker light with a color lens illuminates your locker in your favorite color. It's durable molded plastic light will last the entire school year! The magnetic backing will also allow the light to stick anywhere in your locker. And even more good news? It won't slide down or fall off when you slam the locker door! (We all have our moments.)

Push Button Locker Colored Light WSB-TV

Fabric Flower Magnets

Talk about flower power! Even if you don't need to hang anything up in your locker, these super fun magnets can bring immediate style to your storage area. This particular brand gives you three different colors so you don't even need to choose! Triple the power? That's what we're talking about.

Fabric Flower Magnets WSB-TV

Magnetic Dry Erase Markers

Who doesn't love to leave cute messages for your friends? Or are you forgetful? There are so many things to remember when you're running around the halls! Be reminded by using these fine point magnetic dry erase markers. And a plus? THE COLOR OPTIONS.

Magnetic Dry Erase Markers WSB-TV

Talk Bubble Dry-Erase Magnets

Speaking of writing messages for you and your friends ... how awesome are these talk bubble magnets? You can not only write on them, but position them around your pictures in the locker to make it appear like your friends and family (OK, and maybe pets) are talking!



Talk Bubble Dry-Erase Magnets WSB-TV

Locker Wallpaper

Update the decor of your locker with a wall decal that adds personality and style. This particular brand comes in many different designs and colors that fits your personality!

Locker Wallpaper WSB-TV

Good Vibes Magnetic Light

Because who doesn't need a little reminder to bring some positivity to the classroom? This fun locker LED magnetic locker light brings good vibes to you, and to anyone who may open your locker! It's a win-win.

Good Vibes Magnetic Light WSB-TV

Magnetic Picture Frame

Friends, family, pets ... we all have little things that brighten our day. Sometimes we can't see them when we really need to, so this frame gives you exactly what you need! Pick out your favorite pictures and make them even more stylish with this magnetic frame. It comes in many colors and styles!

Magnetic Picture Frame WSB-TV

