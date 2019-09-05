McKEESPORT, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf outlined his plan to improve the state’s charter schools while in McKeesport Wednesday.
Wolf spoke at Twin Rivers Elementary School about his three-part plan, which includes taking executive action, overhauling regulations and proposing legislation to reform Pennsylvania’s outdated charter school law.
“Pennsylvania’s charter school law is failing students, teachers, school districts and taxpayers,” Wolf said. “While there are high-quality charter schools, some of them, especially some cyber charter schools, are underperforming. The state and school districts need more tools to hold charters accountable and increase educational quality.”
New fees will come from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to fund the increasing costs of administering the charter school law, as well as to recoup rising costs to taxpayers, Wolf said.
In addition, as part of Wolf’s executive action, the PDE will develop new regulations for charter schools, including holding them to some of the same standards to which public schools are held.
A new fee-for-service model will also be used to recoup the costs of staff time dedicated to the implementation of the charter school law.
“For example, school districts make tuition payments to charter schools for each enrolled student. When a dispute between the district and charter school arises, charter schools can request that PDE ‘redirect’ payment from the school district’s state funding to the charter schools,” a news release said.
In 2018, the PDE processed more than 13,500 such requests, officials said.
“As the cost of educating our students steadily increases, the McKeesport Area School District maintains our commitment to promoting academic excellence in the face of devastating financial times,” Superintendent Mark Holtzman said. “We are continuing to do more with much less, as charter school tuition continues to deplete our limited resources.”
