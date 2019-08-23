MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A judge has a lot to think about after hearing arguments about Franklin Regional School District's renovations to Sloan Elementary School.
A group called Sloan Project Concerns Citizens appealed the approval of the project, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
They don't like the idea of building a separate school next to the existing elementary, but if that happens, they think traffic needs to be adjusted by adding a turning lane and four-way stop.
There's no word on when the judge will make his decision.
