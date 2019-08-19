Growing list of districts monitoring what students are doing on school computers

As another school year begins, districts are doing all they can to keep children safe.
A growing list of schools are using a computer program called Securly.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It monitors what students are doing on school computers.
"The things that Securly is working to combat, which is self harm, school violence, bullying," said Mike Jolley. "So unfortunately, we see things like, 'How do I kill myself painlessly?' 'How do I overdose on certain things?' 'Where do I get carbon monoxide?'"
More than 10,000 school districts in the United States are using the program. Similar services are also offered to parents.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Man shot during fight in Bethel Park
- Additional units called in, officers hurt as crowds shut down East Carson Street
- VIDEO: Inclusive playground opens at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}