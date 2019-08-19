  • Growing list of districts monitoring what students are doing on school computers

    As another school year begins, districts are doing all they can to keep children safe.

    A growing list of schools are using a computer program called Securly.

    It monitors what students are doing on school computers.

    "The things that Securly is working to combat, which is self harm, school violence, bullying," said Mike Jolley. "So unfortunately, we see things like, 'How do I kill myself painlessly?' 'How do I overdose on certain things?' 'Where do I get carbon monoxide?'"

    More than 10,000 school districts in the United States are using the program. Similar services are also offered to parents.

