  • How parents can make back-to-school routine less stressful

    Updated:

    Getting back into the school routine can be hard for many families and even stressful. Many parents say the back-to-school time period is more stressful than Christmas. 

    On Channel 11 Morning News, we speak with experts who say controlling the stress of children and parents has a lot to do with getting enough sleep. Find out what you can do to make those first few weeks smoother when heading back to class. 
     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories