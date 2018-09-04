K-9 among security measures being added in Trinity Area SD

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Increased security in the Trinity Area School District will include the addition of a police K-9.
Trinity’s K-9 handler will spend six to eight weeks in Florida at Police Service Dogs, Inc. to get one-on-one training with the dog.
Officials have an idea of which dog the district will receive, but it has to meet the handler before a final decision is made.
The dog impressed staff by finding hidden explosives that were planted in a locker.
“We see this as another layer to deter any dangerous issues and identify any dangerous issues,” superintendent Michael Lucas said.
The dog, which will be named Hiller for the Trinity Hillers, will join seven armed police officers the district already has.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Man shot, killed inside apartment building
- 'Wasping' is new, dangerous method of getting high
- VIDEO: Former Vice President Joe Biden marches in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}