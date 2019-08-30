  • Local lawmaker proposes statewide standard for school safety

    There's an idea in Harrisburg to set up a security standard that all school districts in the state would have to follow.

    McKeesport lawmaker, State Sen. Jim Brewster (D), proposed the plan.

    His bill looks to create a state standard on school buildings, access to mental health counselors and protection from environmental problems like lead, mold and other health threats.

    The School Safety and Security Committee supports Brewster's idea.

    That committee has handed out $120 million in the last two years, specifically for school safety.

