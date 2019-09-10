BUTLER CO., Pa. - Monday was the first day back to school for students in the Mars Area School District, but the middle school is still under construction.
The $15 million renovation project is still ongoing, so district officials invited Channel 11 for a walk-through of the soon-to-be completed building.
Throughout the building, there are signs of it still being a work in progress – concrete floors waiting for tile, ceiling panels need putting up, and fresh paint.
Dr. Wesley Shipley said the project, which began in June, will finish in December. The portion of the school that is under construction is locked from students and staff as crews continue to work.
Air quality testing is ongoing, according to Shipley, and the school has passed all required inspections.
