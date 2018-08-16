0 Moon school's outdoor classroom thrives with student help

The kids aren't the only thing growing fast at McCormick Elementary in Moon these days.

Since last April, the school’s garden club – and its accompanying – garden have been thriving. Teacher Neil Jacoby says the program is important because it teaches his students a skill and a process.

“The first year we did it, we put the seeds in and we hoped for the best and then all of a sudden it takes a life of its own,” he said.

It also gets the students outside the normal boundaries of a typical school day.

“You're absolutely right when you talk about coming outside the building and breaking down the walls of the normal school day, being able to come out here,” he said.

Nothing goes to waste at McCormick Elementary, and that includes more than 200 pounds of food waste from the cafeteria the students use for compost.

“It is very exciting, because you still get an education and you get to have fun,” Jacoby said.

Something Jacoby loves to hear but can't emphasize enough is how the garden has provided a valuable lesson for his students when it comes to seeing things through.

“It's amazing, because when you start it, you got your nice clean boxes and bare soil and you know you're just watering it and hoping for the best and then it turns out well,” he said.

