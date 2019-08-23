  • New Ken-Arnold teachers finally have contract after 2 years

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Teachers in New Kensington-Arnold schools will be in class next week because after two years without a contract, they have one.

    Under the deal, the minimum pay hasn't changed, but the maximum salary went up about $1,000.

    Teachers will also have to contribute more to their health insurance.

    Teachers go back to school Monday and students go back on Wednesday.

