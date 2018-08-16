BUTLER, Pa. - Channel 11 is your station for Back to School coverage.
Tuesday, August 28th, kids in the Butler Area School District will head back to the classroom for the 2018-2019 school year.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden interviewed the district superintendent Brian White about a series of changes in place for the school.
Why the district decided to make changes and how it will benefit students in the long term, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Two of the biggest items are all day kindergarten and a brand new online portal where parents can view their child’s grades and updates in real time.
White says they have laid out a number of steps to make the transition as smooth as possible for parents and students.
Look for comprehensive back to school coverage on Channel 11 Morning News in the weeks ahead.
