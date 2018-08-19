0 Norwin School District launching 'creative learning' in new year

IRWIN, Pa. - Students in Norwin will head back to school Monday.

For the elementary students, the new year means the start of a new initiative to give students the freedom to problem-solve.

"We conclude a school year already knowing where we want to go in the next," said Heather Newell, principal of Sheridan Terrace Elementary School.

On Monday, the school will launch creative learning.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Newell told Channel 11 the goal is to give students the freedom to problem-solve.

"If we're able to create an atmosphere where they know that learning means trying, and not always being correct, then that just helps them to become more resilient," Newell said.

It's not just about the lesson plan. It's also about where the kindergarten through fourth-graders learn.

DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP FOR SCHOOL DELAYS, CLOSINGS

That's why some educators use alternative seating in their classrooms.

"Just the ability to be in charge of their space, in charge of their bodies and in charge of their learning a little bit more," Newell said. "While they're certainly proud of the solidity of the basics they teach, they recognize that there's an area they could grow, is with the idea of creative thinking. We can look at where we can grow how they solidly teach their basics."

The approach to learning is going international this year. Forty Chinese exchange students are coming to the Norwin School District to learn this fall.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.