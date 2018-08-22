Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police and transportation officials are teaming up to remind drivers to be alert and cautious as students head back to school.
Statistics show that pedestrian crashes increase during the school year, and thousands have been reported in recent years across our region.
Earlier this year, Channel 11 News told you about a student who was hit by a vehicle while getting off of a school bus in West Mifflin.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer attended a press conference Wednesday in Penn Hills at the same crosswalk where two crossing guards have been hit.
CLICK HERE for Kilmer’s report or watch below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}