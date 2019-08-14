The Democratic governor on Tuesday directed his Education Department to develop regulations to limit enrollment for underperforming schools and revamp admissions standards.
He wants charter schools to meet stricter transparency, ethics and financial management standards and to prevent them from overcharging public schools for their services.
Heading back to school? You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools says some of what Wolf wants to do through executive orders and regulations isn't lawful.
The group says, however, it supports holding all public schools to the same accountability and transparency standards.
Taxpayers fund the 180 charter schools, which are run by private boards. They enroll more than 137,000 students.
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Church festival canceled because of 'disturbing letter'
- World-renowned forensic pathologist from Pittsburgh weighs in on Jeffrey Epstein case
- VIDEO: Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}