Parents concerned about school bus safety

Thousands of children in the area ride the school bus each day. Some parents are among a group concerned about whether school buses are safe.
Following a deadly school bus crash in New Jersey in May, there has been a renewed call to put seat belts on school buses. Channel 11 Morning Anchor Katherine Amenta talked to parents who say children have to be in car seats in their vehicles, so the same rule should apply to school buses.
Amenta went to local experts to ask that specific question. They explained why seat belts aren't necessary and why students are safe on their daily rides to and from school.
