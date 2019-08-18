Pennsylvania schools are not required to test for radon

According to a local nonprofit, on average, a child will spend 1,000 hours a year in a school building. Pennsylvania state law does not require school districts to test for a cancer causing-gas that is found across the state.
Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless and odorless. The gas varies by location, and some counties, like Beaver, Butler and Allegheny, have higher levels than others. It's impossible to detect without testing, which is concerning to a local nonprofit and Pennsylvania state representative.
On Channel 11 Morning News, anchor Peggy Finnegan looks into how costly the testing is for school districts and why one nonprofit said this testing is essential.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}