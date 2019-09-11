GIBSONIA, Pa. - Pine-Richland High School and Pine-Richland Middle School are closed Wednesday because of a bomb threat.
The Northern Regional Police Department is investigating, according to school district officials.
K-9 units will be brought to the high school and middle school to assess the situation.
All other schools in the district are open.
