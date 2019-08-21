  • Pittsburgh police launch enforcement campaign as kids head back to school

    PITTSBURGH - You may be running into more traffic during your morning commute as school districts start the 2019-20 school year.

    It also means more police officers will be patrolling school zones.

    The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is launching a two-week enforcement campaign to make sure all flashing school zone signs, parking zones and timing lights are working correctly.

    Officers will also be meeting with district crossing guards.

