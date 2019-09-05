CANONSBURG, Pa. - A communications company has withdrawn its plan to add a cell tower near schools in Washington County.
Channel 11 told you on Tuesday about the health concerns parents had about the project.
The North Strabane Zoning hearing board meeting on Wednesday was filled with concerned residents.
In August, Crown Castle Communications submitted an application to do just that.
The company wants to install a communications Antenna next door to Borland Elementary and North Strabane Middle School.
On Wednesday, Channel 11 learned Castle Communications withdrew its application.
Channel 11 received this statement from Castle Communications late tonight:
“Because the regulation of public utilities in the right-of-way lies solely with the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, Crown Castle hereby revokes its application due to lack of jurisdiction by the Zoning Hearing Board”
