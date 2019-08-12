PLUM, Pa. - A school district in Allegheny County is adding armed officers in every building.
The Plum School Board recently hired a fourth school resource officer, who used to be a police officer for the city of New Kensington.
Related Headlines
The plans in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school, on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake dies; practice canceled until Tuesday
- 5 children killed in day care center fire in Pennsylvania
- Record for world's largest wedding cookie table broken in Monongahela
- VIDEO: Hundreds of motorcyclists take part in Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}