Drive around a school bus, and you can expect a ticket in the mail.
More and more school districts in our area are putting high-tech cameras in school buses to catch people who put children in danger.
One driver told us, "I will lay on my horn and put a stop hand up and many times they still go through."
One school district invited us in to show us their system that has already caught hundreds of violators, at 6:45 on Channel 11 Morning News.
Is there an issue at your child's school that you'd like us to investigate? Contact our School Response Team by emailing Target 11 or calling (412) 237-4963.
