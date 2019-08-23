The Shaler Area School District has a new resource officer.
The district hired Millvale Borough police officer Brenan Jackson as the district's second school resource officer.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
He'll be with the district for the next three years.
Jackson will join Shaler Township police officer Frank Spiker, who has been with the district as a school resource officer since 2014.
Watch all of our Back to School content on the WPXI-TV YouTube page.
TRENDING NOW:
- Small child drowns in pool in Fayette County
- Police want to remind everyone that there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws
- Bodycam footage released from officer-involved shooting in Penn Hills
- VIDEO: Dick's Sporting Goods delaying decision on gun sales
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}