Monday is the first day in the Mount Pleasant School District and teachers are possibly getting ready to strike.
Their teacher's union issued a strike notice earlier this month after their 15th negotiating session failed.
For more Back to School coverage, download our WPXI News App.
The two sides remain deeply divided.
Teachers have been working without a contract for a year.
TRENDING NOW:
- SUV crashes into home after woman shot walking home from store
- Report: Antonio Brown in process of securing endorsement deal after losing 2nd helmet grievance
- Veteran with service dog denied access to gym
- VIDEO: Toy maker company Hasbro acquires Death Row Records as part of $4 billion deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}