Target offering 15% off school supplies for teachers

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    With back-to-school season upon us, Target is offering teachers 15 percent off classroom supplies.

    The deal was announced Thursday in a blog post on the retailer’s corporate website. The offer will be on Target.com and in stores, although it is possible that participation may vary for some locations.

    Pens, pencils, markers, hand sanitizer, organization and storage items, and tissues are among the select supplies that will be part of the nationwide offer.

    More details can be found at target.com/teacherprep starting July 15. Once at the link, teachers will be directed to another page to verify their credentials to take advantage of the offer. A coupon will be sent via email.

    The 15 percent off deal for teachers starts July 15 and ends July 21. 

     
     

