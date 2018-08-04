0 The kids are in school, now what?

The days of summer have come to an end and as your kids go back to school you might find yourself with a whole bunch of extra free time, especially if you’re a stay-at-home parent.

While sleeping in might seem like an ideal way to spend some of the time, that might not be an option for many people who need to wake up the kids, make breakfast and lunch, and get them to the bus or school on time.

After that though? Six hours of freedom. Here are a few ways to spend your rediscovered free time.

Catch up on movies and TV

Probably the most self-indulgent thing on our list, but there were so many good movies this summer and for every Incredibles 2 you saw, there was a Deadpool 2 that you had to steer clear of while the kids were around.

There’s also new streaming content to binge; the final season of Sense8 was released on Netflix, as were new seasons of Marvel’s Luke Cage, GLOW and Orange is the New Black. On Hulu, the Stephen King-adjacent Castle Rock debuted in July and the second season of the Handmaids Tale was released. HBO fans will want to catch up on Westworld season 2, which ended in June, and this summer’s new hit show Succession, which kicked off the first season in June.

Enjoy the great outdoors

You probably spent a fair amount of time at playgrounds and in the backyard this summer, but how much of that was really about your enjoyment? Whether you’re an avid biker, gardener or jogger, now is the perfect time to embrace it.

Take a short drive to your favorite biking trail, pack the bike and head to that new trail you’ve been wanting to check out. Late summer and early fall can be the ideal time to be outside.

Clean everything

The mud room at your house? Covered in mud. The garage? Cluttered with toys and sporting equipment. Your kids’ bedrooms? There has to be a floor in there somewhere!

Now’s the perfect time to catch up on all those cleaning projects you didn’t have time for during the summer. Give the kitchen a deep scrub, find a way to get that mysterious stain out of the living room carpet and organize the shed so you can actually fit the lawnmower inside.

