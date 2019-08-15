  • This school district in Butler Co. may eliminate snow days

    MARS, Pa. - Snow days may be eliminated for students in the Mars Area School District.

    The new proposal would give students homework online, which would count as a school day.

    According to our news partners at Butler Radio, the district wants to offer the flexible instructional days for this year.

    That means students would turn in assignments online when classes are canceled because of bad weather.

    The district still has to get the go ahead from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

