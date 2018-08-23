TONIGHT AT 5: Bethel Park School District expands its police department

A growing number of school districts in Western Pennsylvania are taking security into their own hands.
West Mifflin and North Hills added their own police officers this school year.
Other districts like Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair, Gateway and Pittsburgh already operate police departments.
"We really felt that increasing the school police officers, both for prevention and to be able to react if something did happen, will save lives," said Bethel Park Superintendent Joseph Pasquerilla.
Bethel Park expanded its department from one to four officers this school year.
What's leading to the change in school security and how parents feel about it on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Getting into a Back To School Groove:
- 6 ways to help get your child in back-to-school mode
- Back to School: Things to do with your toddler when their siblings are at school
- Back to school: 8 hacks for stress-free mornings
- 11 ways to be productive while the kids are in school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}