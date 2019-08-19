A map of Pennsylvania on the EPA website reveals two colors, red and orange surround the Keystone state. Both colors show homes in the county have had high levels of radon. Counties like Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Westmoreland, sit with higher levels than Washington, Fayette and Greene Counties.
With children's safety on the line, it's hard to believe Pennsylvania schools aren't required to test for radon.
"I would think that they should, but I don't know what they do," said West Deer mother, Pam Rakowski.
Some school districts in our area have started testing, like Kiski Area School District, in Westmoreland County. The county has seen high radon readings.
Tonight at 5 p.m. we look into why some school districts are avoiding these tests and how affordable this is for schools and homeowners.
Is there an issue at your child’s school that you’d like us to investigate? Contact our School Response Team by emailing Target 11 or calling (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}