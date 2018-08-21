TONIGHT AT 5: School hoax threats will not be tolerated, FBI says

Before schools even headed back to class this summer, some local high schools were dealing with potential first day of school threats. Channel 11 told you about a recent investigation at West Mifflin High School that had parents worried.
The FBI wants students heading back to school to take one thing seriously, hoax threats will not be tolerated. Following the Parkland school shooting in Florida last February, western Pennsylvania schools were hit with a series of online scares and threats.
By March, our partners at the Trib reported 46 threats were made against schools in southwest Pennsylvania. More than a dozen students as young as 12 years old were facing terroristic threats charges. It left a lot of parents shocked and disturbed.
"It's a lot different than when I was in high school 15 years ago and frankly it's scary," said Will Theisen, an East Liberty resident.
Tonight at 5 p.m., Channel 11 sits down with the leader of the FBI in Pittsburgh. We look into what the FBI has been doing all summer long to try and prevent future school threats.
