Upper St. Clair School District doubles size of police force

The Upper St. Clair School District is doubling the size of its police force for the upcoming school year.
The school board voted Wednesday to add three full-time armed officers to the three already on staff. The security force also includes two unarmed school security officers.
The three new officers were hired Wednesday and will join the force in early fall, the district said. In the interim, Allegheny County Police officers will patrol district schools.
“Many of us have children who attend Upper St. Clair schools. We live here, too,” said board president Amy Billerbeck in a statement. “This is our community, and we all have a vested interest in keeping it secure.”
The three officers hired on Wednesday each have at least 20 years of law enforcement experience, the district said. The additions will allow the district to station an armed officer in every school.
