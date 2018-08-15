0 Washington School District starting classes later in the day

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Officials in the Washington School District are experimenting with later start times this year.

Channel 11 was invited to kindergarten orientation at Washington Park Elementary on Tuesday, where we learned what to expect in the school year ahead, as did parents and students.

This year, all students in the district will be starting 20 minutes later.

“Having later start time helps to support brain development,” said Superintendent Dr. James Konrad. “How do we create that structure where it's not going to be too intrusive for parents but would also help to benefit the needs of the district?”

Teachers will still start at the same time as last year and be able to use that time to meet with grad-e level teams.

“They'll talk about different ways we can provide best-quality instruction, looking at different assessments, looking at ways to support all learners in Washington School District,” Konrad said.

While students got a chance to experience things like riding a bus and seeing their classrooms before the first day, parents got lessons on everything from school lunches to bullies on the bus.

Konrad assured parents their kids will be safe.

“I've always been of the mindset that students need to feel safe before they can learn, so we need to create that environment,” he said.

He says several armed officers protect students at the elementary school and there's one at the high school, too. He can't disclose all safety measures but says it’s an ongoing and continuous conversation.

All students in the Washington School District start Monday.

