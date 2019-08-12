  • TONIGHT AT 5: What you can do to make sure you're buying safe school supplies for your kids

    Updated:

    It's back to school shopping season. Parents want to make sure their children have the supplies they need to succeed, but that includes making sure those supplies are safe.

    A non-profit organization tested more than two dozens supplies, including binders and crayons.  They found some brands contained toxins like asbestos.

    Tonight at 5 p.m., we take a closer look at the list, which supplies contained toxins, and which supplies are safe. Plus, why one of the companies on the list insists their supplies still are safe for children.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories