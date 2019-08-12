TONIGHT AT 5: What you can do to make sure you're buying safe school supplies for your kids

It's back to school shopping season. Parents want to make sure their children have the supplies they need to succeed, but that includes making sure those supplies are safe.
A non-profit organization tested more than two dozens supplies, including binders and crayons. They found some brands contained toxins like asbestos.
Tonight at 5 p.m., we take a closer look at the list, which supplies contained toxins, and which supplies are safe. Plus, why one of the companies on the list insists their supplies still are safe for children.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers WR coach dies, training camp closed Sunday
- Person dead after police tried serving search warrant in Delmont
- Police: Dozens of gondola cars fall to ground in Canada after cable cut
- VIDEO: Friends get matching tattoos in honor of Nick Cumer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}