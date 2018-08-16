  • Woodland Hills School District welcomes new superintendent

    The troubled Woodland Hills School District welcomed its new superintendent on Wednesday night.

    James Harris previously was the superintendent of a district near Reading.

    He said school security is one of his top priorities.

