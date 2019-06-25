  • Bacteria found in elite athletes could become supplement for sedentary people

    Scientists have discovered a type of performance-enhancing bacteria in the guts of elite athletes.

    The bacteria metabolize lactic acid produced by exercise and converts it to a fatty acid.

    The body then uses the fatty acid to improve exercise capacity.

    Experts say introducing this bacteria to sedentary people through a probiotic supplement could increase their ability to exercise.

    The bacteria is a member of the genus Veillonella.

    For the study, scientists collected fecal samples from Boston Marathon runners and compared them to sedentary people.

    The study was led by researchers at Joslin Diabetes Center and published in the journal Nature Medicine.

     

