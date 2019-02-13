0 Bank robber trips in front of police, drops money, police say

BANGOR, Maine - A Bangor Savings Bank branch in Waterville was robbed Tuesday morning, but the alleged bank robber didn't make it too far with the money.

Jason Mackenrodt, 37, was arrested after police say he robbed the bank on Upper Main Street. "He brandished a handgun that we later learned was a BB gun, and demanded money. He escaped with an unknown amount of cash, and fled east across Upper Main Street," said Deputy Police Chief William Bonney.

A witness told WABI that he spotted a man running through a parking lot, only to trip and fall, dropping a gun and hundreds, maybe over $1,000 in cash.

Mike Levo, assistant general manager at Advance Auto Parts, was on break and saw it all go down right in front of him. "He was being chased by something, I didn't know what, though, at that point, and then he fell and I started yelling. I think he tripped on himself, he just tripped," said Levo.

Unfortunately for Mackenrodt, he tripped right near Special Agent Glenn Lang of the Maine State Police. "Special Agent Lang obviously recognized the combination of a running person, money and gun, and realized that something was amiss and took Mr. Mackenrodt into custody," said Bonney.

Within moments, the Waterville police arrived and took Mackenrodt to the Waterville Police Department.

Levo said it's a worrisome situation, especially with it happening in such a public place. "It is unnerving to know that there are people out there that are going to the extremes with disregard of the safety of others."

Mackenrodt is being held on $25,000 bail.



CNN/WABI