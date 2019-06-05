Bankrate: Nearly half of American workers have side hustle

Almost half of American workers said they are moonlighting, according to a new report from Bankrate.
Forty-five percent said they earn extra income on the side, including both full-time and part-time workers.
About a third of those with a side hustle said they need the extra income to pay regular living expenses.
Others said they use the money for discretionary income or to boost their savings.
The growing popularity of app-based side jobs may play a role, with almost 80 percent saying technology plays a role in their ability to make extra money.
