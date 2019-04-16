Baseball player surprises girl with new puppy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich helped a family make good on the promise of a puppy Monday.
The family went viral a few weeks ago when someone snapped of picture of 6-year-old Lola holding up a sign that said: "Yelich, hit a home run and my dad buys me a puppy."
Though their dad said he would follow through, there was still no puppy for Lola. Or, at least, that's what the she and her sister thought.
Their parents picked out a puppy a few weeks ago, but Christian Yelich asked if he could hand deliver it to them.
So while the girls watched baseballs fly back at the ballpark, Yelich sneaked out of the dugout carrying their new puppy.
The dog is even more special to the family because they hope to train him to detect when Lola has low blood sugar. Lola has type 1 diabetes.
The family did not stay for the game because they wanted to get their new puppy home.
They hope to start training him to detect low blood sugar in Lola in the next few weeks.
They've named the puppy "Yelly."
NBC/WTMJ
