  • Basketball team manager suits up, sinks 3-pointers in dream come true

    Updated:

    EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Rachel Grace has been the team manager for the East Stroudsburg University Warriors girls basketball team for the last three years.

    Grace has been living with Down syndrome and is beloved by her teammates, who wanted to make her night special.

    TRENDING NOW:

    During Senior Night, the Warriors welcomed her off the bench and onto the court for the first time. WFMZ reports that during the exhibition game with Kutztown, both teams' coaches were just hoping she'd score a basket. 

    Instead, Grace lived up to her nickname, RG3, by launching several balls for three-pointers. After the scrimmage, each member of the men's basketball team gave her a rose. 

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories