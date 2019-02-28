Basketball team manager suits up, sinks 3-pointers in dream come true

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Rachel Grace has been the team manager for the East Stroudsburg University Warriors girls basketball team for the last three years.
Grace has been living with Down syndrome and is beloved by her teammates, who wanted to make her night special.
During Senior Night, the Warriors welcomed her off the bench and onto the court for the first time. WFMZ reports that during the exhibition game with Kutztown, both teams' coaches were just hoping she'd score a basket.
Instead, Grace lived up to her nickname, RG3, by launching several balls for three-pointers. After the scrimmage, each member of the men's basketball team gave her a rose.
WBB: @ESU_WBB manager Rachel Grace SHINED in her big moment tonight! Grace suited up as an official member of the team in a 3 minute exhibition vs. Kutztown! #RG3 #WhereWarriorsBelong pic.twitter.com/38mbEBuBCQ— ESU Warriors (@ESUWarriors) February 27, 2019
