Bear in Colorado can't get into dumpster, so he steals it

    When a bear in Colorado had some trouble getting food from a dumpster, he did the only thing he could - he took the whole dumpster.

    Surveillance video shows this bear pushing through a fence.

    He sniffs around for a bit, then finds exactly what he was looking for inside the dumpster.

    He tried to get inside it, but the bear-proof dumpster did its job.

    After a few tries, he gave up trying to get in the dumpster, and decided to back the whole thing out.

    Periodically, he would attempt to get in the dumpster again before pulling it down the street.

    Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the bear took the dumpster down the street before he eventually left it behind.

     

