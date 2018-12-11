Bear steals dog food in overnight burglary

DELAND, Fla. - A case of the midnight munchies brought a thief to a home north of Orlando. Homeowners awoke to find an entire bag of dog food missing.
A shadow brings things into focus on the security camera video. The bear's profile is clearly seen hanging out outside the screened porch. Not long after walking over, the bear reaches through a screen and snags a bag of dog food.
The bear quickly escapes, taking the entire bag.
