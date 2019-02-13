  • Bears break into California cabin

    TAHOE VISTA, Calif. - A pair of bears sneak into a California cabin and it was all captured by a security camera.

    The curious cubs can be seen rummaging through the home in Tahoe Vista Saturday. One of the bears apparently unlocked a window in order to get in.

    The homeowner says the bears have tried to break in again every night since Saturday.

    So far, they haven't caused any damage, but anything goes when you're looking for the bare necessities.
     

     
     

